Texas re-enters the College Football Playoff rankings
Texas is back inside the College Football Playoff Rankings entering the final week of the regular season. The Longhorns come in a No. 23 after a dominant 55-14 victory over Kansas.
Three Big 12 programs make an appearance in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. Texas joins undefeated TCU at No. 4 followed by Kansas State at No. 12.
Here is a complete look at the updated CFP rankings following Week 13’s play.
Georgia (11-0)
Ohio State (11-0)
Michigan (11-0)
TCU (11-0)
LSU (9-2)
USC (10-1)
Alabama (9-2)
Clemson (10-1)
Oregon (9-2)
Tennessee (9-2)
Penn State (9-2)
Kansas State (8-3)
Washington (9-2)
Utah (8-3)
Notre Dame (8-3)
Florida State (8-3)
North Carolina (9-2)
UCLA (8-3)
Tulane (9-2)
Ole Miss (8-3)
Oregon State (8-3)
UCF (8-3)
Texas (7-4)
Cincinnati (9-2)
Louisville (7-4)
The Longhorns close out the season on Friday against in-state rival Baylor. A Texas win and a Kansas State loss would clinch Texas a birth in the Big 12 title game vs. TCU.
