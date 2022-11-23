Texas re-enters the College Football Playoff rankings

2
Cj Mumme
·1 min read

Texas is back inside the College Football Playoff Rankings entering the final week of the regular season. The Longhorns come in a No. 23 after a dominant 55-14 victory over Kansas.

Three Big 12 programs make an appearance in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. Texas joins undefeated TCU at No. 4 followed by Kansas State at No. 12.

Here is a complete look at the updated CFP rankings following Week 13’s play.

  1. Georgia (11-0)

  2. Ohio State (11-0)

  3. Michigan (11-0)

  4. TCU (11-0)

  5. LSU (9-2)

  6. USC (10-1)

  7. Alabama (9-2)

  8. Clemson (10-1)

  9. Oregon (9-2)

  10. Tennessee (9-2)

  11. Penn State (9-2)

  12. Kansas State (8-3)

  13. Washington (9-2)

  14. Utah (8-3)

  15. Notre Dame (8-3)

  16. Florida State (8-3)

  17. North Carolina (9-2)

  18. UCLA (8-3)

  19. Tulane (9-2)

  20. Ole Miss (8-3)

  21. Oregon State (8-3)

  22. UCF (8-3)

  23. Texas (7-4)

  24. Cincinnati (9-2)

  25. Louisville (7-4)

The Longhorns close out the season on Friday against in-state rival Baylor. A Texas win and a Kansas State loss would clinch Texas a birth in the Big 12 title game vs. TCU.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

