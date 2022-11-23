Texas re-enters the College Football Playoff rankings

Texas is back inside the College Football Playoff Rankings entering the final week of the regular season. The Longhorns come in a No. 23 after a dominant 55-14 victory over Kansas.

Three Big 12 programs make an appearance in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. Texas joins undefeated TCU at No. 4 followed by Kansas State at No. 12.

Here is a complete look at the updated CFP rankings following Week 13’s play.

Georgia (11-0) Ohio State (11-0) Michigan (11-0) TCU (11-0) LSU (9-2) USC (10-1) Alabama (9-2) Clemson (10-1) Oregon (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) Penn State (9-2) Kansas State (8-3) Washington (9-2) Utah (8-3) Notre Dame (8-3) Florida State (8-3) North Carolina (9-2) UCLA (8-3) Tulane (9-2) Ole Miss (8-3) Oregon State (8-3) UCF (8-3) Texas (7-4) Cincinnati (9-2) Louisville (7-4)

The Longhorns close out the season on Friday against in-state rival Baylor. A Texas win and a Kansas State loss would clinch Texas a birth in the Big 12 title game vs. TCU.

