Texas ends streak: Steve Sarkisian becomes first former assistant to beat Nick Saban at Alabama

With a win Tuscaloosa, Texas has snapped Alabama's 21-game home winning streak.

The defeat came was the first loss of the Crimson Tide's 2019 season, a 46-41 loss against eventual national champion LSU.

Saturday's win for the 11th ranked Longhorns over No. 3 Crimson Tide was also a historic victory for head coach Steve Sarkisian, a former Nick Saban assistant.

Alabama's head coach since 2008, Saban built a power house program, going 195-28* during his tenure, according to Tuscaloosanews.com. Only eight of the losses happened at home and now, just three times against former assistants.

Nick Saban's Alabama record and the few, former assistants to beat him

Saban boasts 28-3 record against his former assistants. Each of the losses, including Sarkisian victory with Texas' 34-24 win Saturday*, have come in the last three years.

In 2022, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama for the national championship, 33-18. Smart, an Alabama native, was an assistant with Saban from 2007 to 2015 before taking the head coaching role at rival Georgia.

In 2021, Jimbo Fisher became the first assistant to beat Saban, doing so in front of Texas A&M's home fans with a 41-38 victory.

Texas vs. Alabama history: The Longhorns last beat the Crimson Tide over 40 years ago

The two programs have only played each other 11 times.

Prior to last year's game in Austin and the BCS national championship game for the 2009 season, the Longhorns and Crimson Tide hadn't played each other since 1982, a game the Longhorns won. This means Saturday's victory is the first time in over 40 years has posted a win in the series.

The two schools have also played each other in two Cotton Bowls, an Orange Bowl, and a Sugar Bowl dating back to 1948. Those bowl games were all won by the Longhorns, but the 1960 Bluebonnet Bowl ended in the only tie between both teams.

The Longhorns are 8-1-2 all-time against Alabama, recording their first-ever win against the team on the road in 1902 by a score of 10-0.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Steve Sarkisian becomes first former assistant to beat Nick Saban at Alabama