Texas ends up No. 3 on my final Associated Press Top 25 college football ballot | Bohls
My final ballot for this season's Associated Press Top 25 poll:
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Florida State
8. Ole Miss
9. Missouri
10. LSU
11. Arizona
12. Ohio State
13. Notre Dame
14. Clemson
15. Penn State
16. Oklahoma State
17. Oklahoma
18. Kansas State
19. North Carolina State
20. Kansas
21. Oregon State
22. SMU
23. Memphis
24. West Virginia
25. Louisville
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Kirk Bohls' final AP Top 25 college football ballot has Texas at No. 3