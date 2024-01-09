Advertisement

Texas ends up No. 3 on my final Associated Press Top 25 college football ballot | Bohls

Kirk Bohls, Austin American-Statesman
My final ballot for this season's Associated Press Top 25 poll:

1. Michigan

2. Washington

3. Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian led the Longhorns to a 12-2 season and a berth in the school's first-ever College Football Playoff. The Longhorns will move to the SEC this summer.
4. Alabama

5. Georgia

6. Oregon

7. Florida State

8. Ole Miss

9. Missouri

10. LSU

11. Arizona

12. Ohio State

13. Notre Dame

14. Clemson

15. Penn State

16. Oklahoma State

17. Oklahoma

18. Kansas State

19. North Carolina State

20. Kansas

21. Oregon State

22. SMU

23. Memphis

24. West Virginia

25. Louisville

