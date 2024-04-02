Texas emerging as a top school for five-star WR Kaliq Lockett

While five-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett has yet to release a top schools list, one can assume Texas will be on it when the time comes.

According to On3’s Steve Wiltfong, Lockett will visit Texas this weekend for its spring scrimmage and has scheduled an official visit to Austin on June 21.

The Sachese (TX) product also spoke with On3 last month on what he likes about the Texas football program.

“Being a kid from the Dallas area, that’s all people talk about. It’s Texas, Oklahoma, SMU, but mainly it’s Texas. I liked Texas growing up. What I like about them is how balanced their offense is. You saw Xavier Worthy and AD Mitchell, they moved around different spots in the field. They all were in-sync with each other’s play style. That’s what I like about Texas.”

Lockett is rated the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and the No. 3 overall recruit in Texas for the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. In 2023, he hauled in 59 receptions for 1,299 yards and 13 touchdowns.

LSU, Texas A&M, Florida State and USC appear to be the other primary leaders in his recruitment.

