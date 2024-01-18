Texas emerging as favorite for Washington transfer DB Jabbar Muhammad

Thursday has been a great day for the Texas football program.

The Longhorns emerged as the favorite to land Alabama transfer tight end Amari Niblack, and now received a prediction to land Washington transfer cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.

Muhammad is the cousin of current Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad. “Muhammad Island” could be an interesting storyline for the Longhorns in 2024.

Jabbar is rated the No. 4 cornerback in the transfer portal and would be an excellent addition to Texas’ defense. In 2023, Muhammad recorded 46 total tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defended.

He is currently wrapping up a visit in Austin and is scheduled to visit Alabama later this week.

NEW: On3's @GHamilton_On3 has logged a prediction for Washington transfer CB Jabbar Muhammad to land at Texas👀https://t.co/3FiNvikJz3 pic.twitter.com/qWvfErGLBK — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal_) January 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire