Texas emerging as the favorite for four-star CB Jordan Matthews

On Tuesday, 247Sports’ Mike Roach entered a crystal ball prediction for four-star cornerback Jordan Matthews in favor of the Longhorns. The prediction was entered with a high confidence level of seven.

The Baton Rouge native is rated the No. 11 overall prospect in Louisiana for the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 17 cornerback in the country, according to 247Sports.

Matthews has visited Texas several times, the latest coming on April 2. He was able to watch the team practice on Saturday and told Rivals that Texas continues to impress him each visit.

Matthews has compiled an impressive list of offers including LSU, Texas A&M, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Michigan and Penn State.

There is currently no timetable on his commitment, but it’s likely to come prior to his senior season at Woodlawn High School.

