Texas emerges as favorite over Clemson for four-star Corian Gipson

The recruitment for four-star defensive back Dorian Gipson just got that much more interesting.

Despite holding three crystal ball predictions in favor of Clemson over on 247Sports, On3‘s national recruiting analyst Jeremy Johnson entered a prediction that favors Texas. Depending on what site you use, that brings the total tally to three Clemson votes and four Texas votes.

Gipson ranks as a top-70 recruit in the country, holding 40 offers from programs such as Texas, Clemson, Alabama, and TCU among others. The Lancaster, Texas native took an official visit to Texas in the past couple weeks, and was also spotted on Twitter reposting commitments that the Longhorns landed on Saturday.

His recruitment appears to be a tight race between the two football powers.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire