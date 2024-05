Texas eliminates Tennessee in NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

No. 2 seed Texas defeated No. 7 seed Tennessee, 4-2, on Thursday in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals. The match was contested at Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Tennessee-Texas tennis results:

Doubles

1. #26 Eliot Spizzirri/Siem Woldeab (TEX) def. #6 Angel Diaz and Johannus Monday, 6-3

2. #77 Shunsuke Mitsui and Filip Pieczonka (TENN) def. Micah Braswell and Eshan Talluri (TEX), 6-3

3. Lucas Brown and Cleeve Harper (TEX) def. Filip Apltauer and Younes Lalami (TENN), 6-3

Order of finish: 1,2,3

Singles

1. #2 Eliot Spizzirri (TEX) def. #1 Johannus Monday (TENN), 4-6, 7-5, 6-3

2. #5 Micah Braswell (TEX) def. #37 Shunsuke Mitsui (TENN), 6-3, 7-5

3. #40 Gilles-Arnaud Bailly (TEX) def. Filip Pieczonka (TENN), 6-2, 6-3

4. Angel Diaz (TENN) def. Siem Woldeab (TEX), 6-1, 6-4

5. Filip Apltauer (TENN) def. #56 Jonah Braswell (TEX), 7-6(5), 6-1

6. Younes Lalami (TENN) vs. Cleeve Harper (TEX), 7-5, 1-6, 6-6 (3-3), unf.

Order of finish: 4,3,2,5,1

