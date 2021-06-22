Texas eliminates Tennessee from College World Series

Tennessee saw its magical 2021 season come to an end Tuesday afternoon with an 8-4 loss to Texas at the College World Series.

The Volunteers (50-18) jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after being shut out Sunday by Virginia at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska.

Center fielder Drew Gilbert opened the frame with a leadoff single.

One out later, Luc Lipcius walked before Jordan Beck’s RBI double plated Gilbert with the game’s first run. Lipcius would then score on an RBI groundout by Pete Derkay.

Tennessee’s lead was short-lived as the Longhorns scored three runs with two outs in the bottom of the frame. Eric Kennedy hit a three-run homer off Vols’ starter Blade Tidwell.

Texas (48-16) extended its advantage to 4-2 as Cam Williams drove in a run when he grounded out.

Tennessee pulled even with two runs in the top of the fourth as Connor Pavolony and Liam Spence came up with RBI singles.

Texas scored three runs in the fourth. Silas Ardoin produced a two-run single and Williams drove in another score with a hit.

The Longhorns added another run in the in the sixth when Kennedy came home on a wild pitch.