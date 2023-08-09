Texas edge rusher picks up early USC offer

Malcolm Simpson is a four-star defensive lineman from Galveston (Texas) at Ball High School. He was offered by the USC Trojans earlier this week.

Simpson ranks as the 164th-best player in the 2025 class, the 14th-best defensive lineman, and the 22nd-best player in the state of Texas.

The 6’4, 235-pound freak athlete is one of the more athletic linemen in the 2025 class. There is a case to be made that he belongs at the very top of his position group. The Texas native had 39 tackles, 11 being for loss, 2 sacks, 1 pass breakup, and 10 hurries as a sophomore.

Along with USC, Simpson’s other offers include: Oregon State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Baylor, SMU and Houston. Expect Simpson to be a huge name that heats up in the 2023 high school football season and becomes a riser in recruiting rankings the rest of the way. USC has found a true hidden gem with this Texas edge rusher. Now the Trojans need to bring him to Los Angeles and get him in the Cardinal and Gold.

