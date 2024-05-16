Texas EDGE rusher names Huskers in Top Six

A class of 2025 EDGE rusher has named the Nebraska Cornhuskers in his top six. Michael Riles has also named Florida, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF among his finalists.

Riles is currently ranked as a four-star prospect who plays for Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas. Nebraska’s class of 2025 presently holds eight commitments and is ranked just outside the Top 25.

Riles has not stated when he will make his official commitment.

