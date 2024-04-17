Texas EDGE J’Mond Tapp enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas edge J’Mond Tapp is the fourth Longhorn to enter the NCAA transfer portal during the spring window.

Tapp joins linebacker S’Maje Burrell, edge Billy Walton and offensive lineman Payton Kirkland in the portal. Texas will be losing nine games played and zero career starts among the four portal entries.

As a member of the 2022 recruiting class, Tapp was a four-star prospect and rated the No. 11 edge in the nation according to 247Sports. He appeared in nine total games for the Longhorns throughout his three-year career in Austin, totaling nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire