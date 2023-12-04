Texas is an early betting favorite over Washington in the CFP Sugar Bowl semifinals

The Sugar Bowl postseason rematch on Jan. 1 between Texas and Washington should be a high-scoring affair, with the Longhorns seen as early slight favorites.

Texas opened as a 3.5-point favorite with an over/under of 61.5 points. The Longhorns grew to a 4.5-point favorite by late Sunday afternoon while the over/under grew to 63.5 points. Here’s a look at the Sugar Bowl matchup in a CFP semifinal:

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has more than 13,000 yards passing in his six-year collegiate career and heads a potent Huskies attack. Texas is an early 4.5-point favorite in their Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl matchup in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

No. 3 Texas (12-1) vs. No. 2 Washington (13-0)

7:45 p.m. Jan. 1, Superdome, New Orleans

TV/radio: ABC/1300, 98.1, 105.3 (Spanish)

Line: Texas is favored by 4.5

Weather: Indoors

All-time: Texas leads 3-2

Last meeting: Washington 27, Texas 20 (Alamo Bowl, 2022)

Know the foe: Washington

Pac-12 champs: The Huskies beat Oregon for the second time this season last Friday night to claim the Pac-12 championship. Paced by 319 yards passing from Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr., Washington reeled off 481 yards to win the final Pac-12 title before heading to the Big 10 next season.

Players to watch: Penix, who transferred to Washington two years ago after four seasons at Indiana, has thrown for 13,053 yards and 93 TDs in his six-year collegiate career. … WR Rome Odunze, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver projected as one of the top 10 selections in next year’s NFL Draft, has 81 catches for 1,428 yards and 13 TDs. … CB Jabbar Muhammad, a first-team all-Pac-12 selection, has three interceptions with 13 passes defended.

