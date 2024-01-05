Texas DT Trill Carter enters transfer portal

Texas suffered a surprise entry to the transfer portal. Defensive tackle Trill Carter has entered his name in the portal.

Carter probably did not see as much playing time as he would have liked but was certainly primed to get more in 2024. The former Minnesota transfer had no starts over the past season, but would have had a strong chance to do so in his next year in Austin.

Make no mistake: Carter would be a loss for the Longhorns in their upcoming campaign. Texas should be more than fine at most positions with the rising underclassmen who have seen plenty of playing time and flashed ability this season. Nevertheless, the team could ill afford to lose players at defensive tackle and wide receiver and looks to have lost one on the defensive interior.

Vernon Broughton and Alfred Collins have been productive players at defensive tackle, but will need a bigger defensive tackle alongside to help in the running game. For that reason, watch for Texas to look for a 300-plus defensive tackle in the portal to rotate with Sydir Mitchell or another tackle on the squad.

