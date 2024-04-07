Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat arrested for driving while intoxicated

Former Texas football player T’Vondre Sweat was booked into Travis County Jail on Sunday and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to jail records.

Records show Sweat, 22, was arrested by the Austin Police Department and booked into Travis County Jail at 2:12 p.m. Sunday. Driving while intoxicated is a Class B misdemeanor.

Sweat was named the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the year and he won the 2023 Outland Trophy (best interior lineman in college football) after leading the Longhorns to the Big 12 championship and the College Football Playoff semifinals. He’s expected to be drafted in the first two rounds in this year’s NFL Draft, held April 25-27 in Detroit.