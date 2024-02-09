Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat among PFF’s top 10 college football players in 2023

Defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat had a spectacular season for the Longhorns in 2023.

Sweat took home the 2023 Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top interior defensive lineman. He single-handedly impacted the outcome of games and and concluded the season with a 91.7 PFF grade.

PFF also ranked Sweat as the No. 1 defensive tackle in run defense throughout the year. On Friday, PFF named Sweat the No. 9 best college football player from the 2023 season.

The former Longhorn recently shined at the Senior Bowl and is projected to be selected within the first three rounds of the 2024 NFL draft.

Best Players from the 2023 College Football Season: 🤘 #9: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas pic.twitter.com/WUmHVLUVOs — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 9, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire