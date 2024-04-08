Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat to visit Titans, Seahawks this week

Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat continues pre-draft visits following a recent arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Sweat will travel to visit the Tennessee Titans on Monday and will visit with the Seattle Seahawks later this week.

Sweat was named the 2023 Outland Trophy winner as the best interior defensive lineman in college football and the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

He’s commonly projected in the second round of numerous NFL mock drafts. It’s unclear if the recent arrest will impact his draft stock.

