Texas DT prospect T’Vondre Sweat to visit Seahawks this week

The Seattle Seahawks have met with about a dozen prospects so far for official top-30 visits. The biggest names so far are Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson, but yesterday we learned of another A-lister to add to the group.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat will visit Seattle later this week after visiting the Titans yesterday.

Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat is flying to Tennessee today for a visit with the #Titans and will visit the #Seahawks later this week.⁰

Sweat posted $3,000 bond after his Sunday arrest on suspicion of DWI. His pre-draft process — and a chance to explain the situation — continues. pic.twitter.com/HDF58WOozj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

Sweat is a massive defender who measured in at the Scouting Combine as 6-foot-4, 366 pounds. Then he ran a 5.27 second 40-yard dash and posted an 8’2″ broad jump. That extremely rare combination of size/athleticism is going to make a lot of teams salivate, even considering relatively mild college production. All together, Sweat posted five sacks and 17.5 tackles for a loss in 51 games at Texas.

However, there are a lot of factors that go into any player’s draft stock and this week Sweat has been in the news over an arrest and DWI charge.

According to Austin police, Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat was arrested for DWI after officers responded to a crash between an SUV and a sedan at 4:41 a.m. Sunday on I-35. Sweat drove the SUV, while the driver of the sedan left on foot immediately after the crash. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) April 8, 2024

Sweat has been getting projected to come off the board in the second round and was a popular mock pick for the Seahawks in trade-down scenarios. That was before the team spent a ton of resources on a new deal for Leonard Williams, though. Now Sweat seems more like a luxury pick.

A lot can happen between now and the draft, but it’s difficult to see Sweat falling all the way to No. 81, where the Seahawks are slated to pick after their first-rounder. He would be a reach at 16, so if Seattle is truly interested they practically have to move down to Round 2 to get him.

