Texas DT Byron Murphy is the No. 5 overall pick in CBS Sports’ NFL mock draft

Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy is widely projected to be the first Longhorn taken off the board for the 2024 NFL draft.

Many NFL mock drafts project Murphy to land in the bottom half of the first round. However, his draft stock has skyrocketed over the last couple weeks. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah projected Murphy No. 11 overall, and now CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso believes Murphy could be selected within the top five picks.

Trapasso mocked Murphy to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 5 overall pick.

New GM Joe Hortiz identifies the interior of the Chargers defensive line one of the team’s most glaring weaknesses, and Murphy is an uber-athletic and powerful penetrator.

NFL draft analysts view Murphy as the No. 1 defensive tackle in this draft class.

Murphy was the only Texas player projected in the first round of Trapasso’s mock draft. However, wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy have the ability to sneak into the first round over the next few months.

