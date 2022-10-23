Texas drops out of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after loss to Oklahoma State

Texas is no longer ranked in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll after a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns appeared to be in control of the game late into the third quarter, but only mustered three total points in the second half. Oklahoma State held on to win 41-34 in Stillwater.

Steve Sarkisian’s squad will likely have to win the remaining games on their schedule for any shot at reaching the Big 12 championship game in December.

Here’s a full look at the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll this week.

  1. Georgia

  2. Ohio State

  3. Tennessee

  4. Michigan

  5. Clemson

  6. Alabama

  7. Texas Christian

  8. Oregon

  9. Oklahoma State

  10. Wake Forest

  11. Southern California

  12. Mississippi

  13. Penn State

  14. Utah

  15. UCLA

  16. Syracuse

  17. Kentucky

  18. Illinois

  19. Cincinnati

  20. Louisiana State

  21. North Carolina

  22. Kansas State

  23. NC State

  24. Tulane

  25. South Carolina

Schools dropped out

No. 21 Texas; No. 24 Mississippi State.

Others receiving votes

Texas 48; Liberty 42; Maryland 24; Washington 22; Oregon State 21; Baylor 6; Texas-San Antonio 4; Mississippi State 4; Troy 3; Arkansas 3; Coastal Carolina 2; Central Florida 1; Boise State 1.

