Texas drops out of updated AP Top 25 Poll, Arkansas is now ranked

Texas has dropped out of the updated AP Top 25 Poll after a disappointing loss to Arkansas in Week 2.

The Longhorns were dominated in the trenches on Saturday evening and the 40-21 defeat likely could have been much worse. The talk of the game was how poorly Texas’ offensive line performed, but the Longhorns also gave up 333 rushing yards to the Razorbacks.

Even the special teams unit experienced their fair share of struggles. Kicker Cameron Dicker missed a field goal for the second consecutive week, and also bobbled the snap on a punt which Arkansas later took advantage of.

There weren’t many, if any, things that went right for Texas in this one. The next week will need a lot of reflection and adjustments before beginning Big 12 play on Sept. 25.

Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Oregon Iowa Clemson Texas A&M Cincinnati Ohio State Penn State Florida Notre Dame UCLA Iowa State Virginia Tech Coastal Carolina Ole Miss Wisconsin Arizona State Arkansas North Carolina Auburn BYU Miami Michigan

Others receiving votes:

UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan State 44, USC 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas State 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma State 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Arizona 6, Texas Tech 2, Fresno State 2, Toledo 2, Army 1

