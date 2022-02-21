Texas drops two spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Texas has shown that they can compete with the best teams in the country at times.
However, they’ve lacked consistency in their play. Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen combined for six points on 2-of-12 shooting in the 61-55 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend.
The loss caused Texas to drop two spots in the latest rankings this week. Chris Beard’s squad is hoping to get back in the win column when they host TCU on Feb. 23.
Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
23-2
800 (32)
–
2
Arizona
24-2
757
+2
3
Kentucky
22-5
682
–
4
Auburn
24-3
669
-2
5
Kansas
22-4
658
+1
6
Duke
23-4
652
-1
7
Purdue
24-4
643
–
8
Villanova
21-6
546
+2
9
Texas Tech
21-6
534
+2
10
Providence
22-3
511
-1
11
Baylor
22-5
509
-3
12
21-5
434
+4
13
UCLA
19-5
394
+1
14
Illinois
19-7
375
-2
15
Houston
22-4
333
–
16
23-4
325
+1
17
Tennessee
19-7
311
-4
18
Arkansas
21-6
211
+6
19
16-7
179
-1
20
Connecticut
19-7
170
+4
21
Murray St
26-2
163
–
22
Texas
19-8
151
-2
23
Saint Mary’s
22-6
75
+4
24
18-8
72
-5
25
Alabama
17-10
46
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette
Others Receiving Votes
Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1
