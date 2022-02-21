Texas drops two spots in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
·2 min read
Texas has shown that they can compete with the best teams in the country at times.

However, they’ve lacked consistency in their play. Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen combined for six points on 2-of-12 shooting in the 61-55 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend.

The loss caused Texas to drop two spots in the latest rankings this week. Chris Beard’s squad is hoping to get back in the win column when they host TCU on Feb. 23.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

23-2

800 (32)

2

Arizona

24-2

757

+2

3

Kentucky

22-5

682

4

Auburn

24-3

669

-2

5

Kansas

22-4

658

+1

6

Duke

23-4

652

-1

7

Purdue

24-4

643

8

Villanova

21-6

546

+2

9

Texas Tech

21-6

534

+2

10

Providence

22-3

511

-1

11

Baylor

22-5

509

-3

12

Wisconsin

21-5

434

+4

13

UCLA

19-5

394

+1

14

Illinois

19-7

375

-2

15

Houston

22-4

333

16

USC

23-4

325

+1

17

Tennessee

19-7

311

-4

18

Arkansas

21-6

211

+6

19

Ohio State

16-7

179

-1

20

Connecticut

19-7

170

+4

21

Murray St

26-2

163

22

Texas

19-8

151

-2

23

Saint Mary’s

22-6

75

+4

24

Michigan St

18-8

72

-5

25

Alabama

17-10

46

+1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Wyoming; No. 23 Marquette

Others Receiving Votes

Wyoming 34; Marquette 31; Wake Forest 26; Iowa 19; Rutgers 17; Notre Dame 17; Creighton 12; Boise St. 12; Colorado St. 11; Southern Methodist 5; San Diego St. 4; Davidson 4; Miami-Florida 3; Seton Hall 2; North Texas 2; San Francisco 1

