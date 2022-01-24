Texas drops three spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Although Texas pulled off a crucial 56-51 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, they still dropped three spots in the latest rankings due to their loss to Kansas State on Jan. 18.

The Longhorns landed at No. 25 in this week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Chris Beard’s squad will next travel to TCU on Jan. 25 prior to facing two ranked teams in No. 24 Tennessee and No. 18 Texas Tech over the next week.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

15-2

784 (18)

2

Auburn

18-1

777 (13)

3

Arizona

16-1

742 (1)

4

Baylor

17-2

690

+2

5

Kansas

16-2

667

+2

6

Purdue

15-3

589

-2

7

Duke

15-3

567

-2

8

UCLA

13-2

551

+1

9

Houston

17-2

538

+1

10

Michigan St

15-3

501

+3

11

Wisconsin

15-3

466

-3

12

Villanova

14-5

423

-1

13

Kentucky

15-4

400

-1

14

Texas Tech

15-4

396

+5

15

USC

16-2

333

16

Ohio State

12-4

311

+2

17

Providence

16-2

293

+4

18

LSU

15-4

171

-2

19

Connecticut

13-4

165

+6

20

Tennessee

13-5

154

+5

21

Illinois

13-5

139

-4

22

Colorado St

15-1

126

+1

23

Xavier

14-4

107

-3

24

Iowa State

14-5

99

-10

25

Texas

14-5

3

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1

