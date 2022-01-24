Texas drops three spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Although Texas pulled off a crucial 56-51 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday, they still dropped three spots in the latest rankings due to their loss to Kansas State on Jan. 18.
The Longhorns landed at No. 25 in this week’s Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
Chris Beard’s squad will next travel to TCU on Jan. 25 prior to facing two ranked teams in No. 24 Tennessee and No. 18 Texas Tech over the next week.
Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
15-2
784 (18)
–
2
Auburn
18-1
777 (13)
–
3
Arizona
16-1
742 (1)
–
4
Baylor
17-2
690
+2
5
Kansas
16-2
667
+2
6
Purdue
15-3
589
-2
7
Duke
15-3
567
-2
8
UCLA
13-2
551
+1
9
Houston
17-2
538
+1
10
Michigan St
15-3
501
+3
11
Wisconsin
15-3
466
-3
12
Villanova
14-5
423
-1
13
Kentucky
15-4
400
-1
14
Texas Tech
15-4
396
+5
15
USC
16-2
333
–
16
Ohio State
12-4
311
+2
17
Providence
16-2
293
+4
18
LSU
15-4
171
-2
19
Connecticut
13-4
165
+6
20
Tennessee
13-5
154
+5
21
Illinois
13-5
139
-4
22
Colorado St
15-1
126
+1
23
Xavier
14-4
107
-3
24
Iowa State
14-5
99
-10
25
Texas
14-5
3
-3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Loyola-Chicago
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1
