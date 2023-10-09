Texas drops seven spots in updated US LBM Coaches Poll

As expected after the 34-30 loss to Oklahoma, Texas fell several spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week.

The Longhorns fell seven spots to No. 11. On the other hand, Oklahoma jumped five spots to No. 5.

All of Texas’ goals for this season are still achievable. The Longhorns and Sooners have a high chance of meeting in December for the Big 12 Championship game, and the winner could potentially sneak into the College Football Playoff.

Here’s a look at the full Coaches Poll.

Schools dropped out:

No. 17 Miami; No. 24 Fresno State.

Others Receiving Votes:

Miami 74; Wyoming 60; Air Force 58; Iowa 57; Maryland 37; Clemson 33; West Virginia 24; Wisconsin 23; Texas A&M 22; Tulane 18; James Madison 9; Brigham Young 9; Fresno State 4; Ohio 2; Memphis 2; Florida 2; Liberty 1.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire