Texas drops one spot in US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 10

Texas dropped one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll this week after a close overtime win over Kansas State.

There wasn’t much movement atop the rankings overall, as Oregon and Texas were the only programs in the top 10 that moved. The Ducks are now the highest ranked one-loss team.

Oklahoma State entered the rankings this week at No. 17 after defeating Oklahoma in the final Bedlam matchup. Kansas continues to climb in the Coaches Poll and is now ranked No. 18 in the country.

Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll after Week 10.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 9-0 1,587 (55) – 2 Michigan 9-0 1,479 (4) – 3 Ohio State 9-0 1,468 (5) – 4 Florida State 9-0 1,433 – 5 Washington 9-0 1,357 – 6 Oregon 8-1 1,235 +1 7 Texas 8-1 1,209 -1 8 Alabama 8-1 1,187 – 9 Penn State 8-1 1,093 – 10 Ole Miss 8-1 1,052 – 11 Louisville 8-1 938 +4 12 Tennessee 7-2 785 +4 13 Oregon State 7-2 756 +6 14 Utah 7-2 747 +4 15 Missouri 7-2 658 -1 16 Oklahoma 7-2 552 -5 17 Oklahoma State 7-2 543 +10 18 Kansas 7-2 481 +5 19 LSU 6-3 468 -6 20 Tulane 8-1 377 +1 21 James Madison 9-0 279 +3 22 Notre Dame 7-3 264 -10 23 North Carolina 7-2 233 +2 24 Arizona 6-3 118 +8 25 Fresno State 8-1 113 +3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 17 Air Force; No. 20 UCLA; No. 22 USC;

Others Receiving Votes

Air Force 78; Iowa 57; USC 56; Kansas State 52; Liberty 50; Duke 24; UCLA 22; SMU 20; UNLV 10; Toledo 8; North Carolina State 4; Kentucky 4; Troy 2; West Virginia 1;

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire