Texas drops one spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Chris Beard’s squad is coming off wins over Stanford and Alabama State over the last week.
While the AP Poll put the Longhorns at No. 17 this week, Texas dropped to No. 18 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports.
Five Big 12 teams were present in the Top 25, where Baylor, Kansas and Iowa State were listed ahead of Texas. Texas Tech entered the rankings and landed at No. 25 overall.
Texas will face Incarnate Word on Tuesday prior to beginning Big 12 conference play on Jan. 1.
Full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor
11-0
800 (32)
–
2
Duke
11-1
760
–
3
Purdue
11-1
712
–
4
Gonzaga
10-2
690
–
5
UCLA
8-1
666
-1
6
Kansas
9-1
647
+1
7
Arizona
11-1
561
-3
8
Iowa State
12-0
514
–
9
12-0
506
–
10
10-2
476
–
11
11-1
453
+1
12
8-2
410
+1
13
Seton Hall
9-2
378
+2
14
Houston
11-3
338
–
15
9-2
334
+4
16
12-0
295
–
17
Kentucky
9-2
279
+1
18
9-2
254
-1
19
9-3
220
-8
20
Colorado State
10-0
199
+1
21
Providence
12-1
181
+2
22
Villanova
8-4
175
–
23
Wisconsin
9-2
135
+1
24
Xavier
11-2
127
-4
25
Texas Tech
9-2
78
–
Others Receiving Votes
West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1
