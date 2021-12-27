Texas drops one spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Chris Beard’s squad is coming off wins over Stanford and Alabama State over the last week.

While the AP Poll put the Longhorns at No. 17 this week, Texas dropped to No. 18 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports.

Five Big 12 teams were present in the Top 25, where Baylor, Kansas and Iowa State were listed ahead of Texas. Texas Tech entered the rankings and landed at No. 25 overall.

Texas will face Incarnate Word on Tuesday prior to beginning Big 12 conference play on Jan. 1.

Full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

11-0

800 (32)

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

11-1

712

4

Gonzaga

10-2

690

5

UCLA

8-1

666

-1

6

Kansas

9-1

647

+1

7

Arizona

11-1

561

-3

8

Iowa State

12-0

514

9

USC

12-0

506

10

Michigan State

10-2

476

11

Auburn

11-1

453

+1

12

Ohio State

8-2

410

+1

13

Seton Hall

9-2

378

+2

14

Houston

11-3

338

15

Tennessee

9-2

334

+4

16

LSU

12-0

295

17

Kentucky

9-2

279

+1

18

Texas

9-2

254

-1

19

Alabama

9-3

220

-8

20

Colorado State

10-0

199

+1

21

Providence

12-1

181

+2

22

Villanova

8-4

175

23

Wisconsin

9-2

135

+1

24

Xavier

11-2

127

-4

25

Texas Tech

9-2

78

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

