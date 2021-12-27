Texas drops one spot in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Chris Beard’s squad is coming off wins over Stanford and Alabama State over the last week.

While the AP Poll put the Longhorns at No. 17 this week, Texas dropped to No. 18 in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports.

Five Big 12 teams were present in the Top 25, where Baylor, Kansas and Iowa State were listed ahead of Texas. Texas Tech entered the rankings and landed at No. 25 overall.

Texas will face Incarnate Word on Tuesday prior to beginning Big 12 conference play on Jan. 1.

Full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor 11-0 800 (32) – 2 Duke 11-1 760 – 3 Purdue 11-1 712 – 4 Gonzaga 10-2 690 – 5 UCLA 8-1 666 -1 6 Kansas 9-1 647 +1 7 Arizona 11-1 561 -3 8 Iowa State 12-0 514 – 9 USC 12-0 506 – 10 Michigan State 10-2 476 – 11 Auburn 11-1 453 +1 12 Ohio State 8-2 410 +1 13 Seton Hall 9-2 378 +2 14 Houston 11-3 338 – 15 Tennessee 9-2 334 +4 16 LSU 12-0 295 – 17 Kentucky 9-2 279 +1 18 Texas 9-2 254 -1 19 Alabama 9-3 220 -8 20 Colorado State 10-0 199 +1 21 Providence 12-1 181 +2 22 Villanova 8-4 175 – 23 Wisconsin 9-2 135 +1 24 Xavier 11-2 127 -4 25 Texas Tech 9-2 78 –

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.