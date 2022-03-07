Texas drops one spot in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Texas landed at No. 22 to close out the regular season in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.
It aligns with where the AP Poll has the Longhorns ranked this week as well. The slight drop is due to Chris Beard’s squad ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak against tough opponents in Baylor and Kansas.
Although the preseason expectations were surely higher than what was accomplished this season, it was still one of the best seasons Texas has put together in recent memory. They’ll now look to make a run in the NCAA tournament.
Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll to close out the regular season.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
24-3
790 (27)
–
2
Arizona
28-3
744 (2)
+1
3
Baylor
26-5
706 (2)
+1
4
Auburn
27-4
704 (1)
+1
5
Kentucky
25-6
676
+1
6
Kansas
25-6
606
+1
7
Duke
26-5
603
-5
8
Villanova
23-7
548
+3
9
Purdue
25-6
521
–
10
Providence
24-4
512
-2
11
Tennessee
23-7
476
+2
12
24-6
460
-2
13
UCLA
23-6
376
+5
14
Texas Tech
23-8
361
-2
15
Illinois
22-8
359
+2
16
Arkansas
24-7
341
-1
17
Saint Mary’s
24-6
256
+3
18
Houston
26-5
255
-4
19
Murray St
30-2
223
+3
20
Connecticut
22-8
216
-1
21
25-6
204
-5
22
Texas
21-10
124
-1
23
22-9
94
+2
24
Colorado St
24-4
58
+3
25
19-10
36
-2
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St
Others Receiving Votes
Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.