Texas drops one spot in final Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Texas landed at No. 22 to close out the regular season in the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

It aligns with where the AP Poll has the Longhorns ranked this week as well. The slight drop is due to Chris Beard’s squad ending the regular season on a two-game losing streak against tough opponents in Baylor and Kansas.

Although the preseason expectations were surely higher than what was accomplished this season, it was still one of the best seasons Texas has put together in recent memory. They’ll now look to make a run in the NCAA tournament.

Here’s a look at the full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll to close out the regular season.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

24-3

790 (27)

2

Arizona

28-3

744 (2)

+1

3

Baylor

26-5

706 (2)

+1

4

Auburn

27-4

704 (1)

+1

5

Kentucky

25-6

676

+1

6

Kansas

25-6

606

+1

7

Duke

26-5

603

-5

8

Villanova

23-7

548

+3

9

Purdue

25-6

521

10

Providence

24-4

512

-2

11

Tennessee

23-7

476

+2

12

Wisconsin

24-6

460

-2

13

UCLA

23-6

376

+5

14

Texas Tech

23-8

361

-2

15

Illinois

22-8

359

+2

16

Arkansas

24-7

341

-1

17

Saint Mary’s

24-6

256

+3

18

Houston

26-5

255

-4

19

Murray St

30-2

223

+3

20

Connecticut

22-8

216

-1

21

USC

25-6

204

-5

22

Texas

21-10

124

-1

23

Iowa

22-9

94

+2

24

Colorado St

24-4

58

+3

25

Ohio St

19-10

36

-2

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Alabama; No. 25 Michigan St

Others Receiving Votes

Boise St. 26; North Carolina 20; Notre Dame 16; Seton Hall 14; Michigan St 13; Alabama 11; Wake Forest 10; South Dakota State 7; San Francisco 6; Marquette 6; Loyola-Chicago 6; San Diego St. 5; Memphis 4; Louisiana State 3; Creighton 2; Rutgers 1; Iowa State 1

