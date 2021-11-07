Texas drops fourth straight game

The Longhorns football program is in shambles, after losing their fourth straight game, falling to Iowa State 30-7.

This team looks more and more like a Charlie Strong coached team every week. It feels like an eternity ago that this team scored 70-points in a game, and were in the conversation for the Big 12 Championship.

They got embarrassed by the “five-star culture” again.

The most positive takeaway from the game was Cameron Dicker’s performance on punts. Other than that it was the same sad story for Texas; poor quarterback play from Casey Thompson, which got him benched for Hudson Card who was no better, offensive and defensive lines getting pushed around, and the play calling on both sides of the ball being questionable at best.

Texas had a decent defensive first half showing, but as usual the opponent was able to do whatever they pleased in the second half. The poor tackling was in full effect, and the running lanes for Breece Hall were ridiculously large. Iowa State finished the game with 476 yards of total offense, and held a 10 minute advantage in time of possession. Hall finished the game with a modest 136-yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.

Nothing worked for Texas on offense, and to make matters worse, Bijan Robinson had another difficult game, and left the game with an undisclosed injury. He fumbled his first touch of the game, which was also his first fumble of his career, and then late in the game went down with an apparent injury while fumbling again. It is almost a waste of time to type out that the offensive line was bad, but they were terrible again. This 2022 recruiting class needs to have at least four players who can come in and play immediately, because this group is horrendous.

In terms of quarterback play, the Longhorns barely surpassed 100 yards, and if it wasn’t for some garbage time completions they wouldn’t have. Hudson Card was less terrible, as Casey Thompson came in throwing nothing but duds. Card finished the game 14-of-23 for 101-yards passing and a “touchdown” pass to Xavier Worthy on a jet sweep for the lone touchdown of the game. Card still lacks a lot of touch on his passes, but his pocket presence was slightly improved.

It is unclear what movie they should watch to stop this free-fall, but on the bright side they didn’t blow another double digit lead. Sarkisian and company are at risk of not making a bowl game at this point. Texas is nowhere near “back” and this team peaked weeks ago.

Longhorns fans have basketball season to look forward to, as Texas takes on Houston Baptist in basketball on Tuesday November 9.