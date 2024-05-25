Texas drops first game of Super Regional series to Texas A&M

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the last non-conference edition of the rivalry, No. 1 Texas hosts No. 16 Texas A&M in a Super Regional series of the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

The Aggies spoiled the party at McCombs Field on Friday night winning game one of the best-of-three series by a final of 6-5 over the Longhorns.

It was only the third loss at home for Texas this season.

Texas A&M (44-13) jumped out to a 6-0 lead with Trinity Cannon leading the way with two home runs, which were responsible for five of the Aggies six runs.

There were some fireworks in the middle of the sixth inning, as emotions boiled over and Texas Assistant Coach Steve Singleton was ejected along with Texas A&M Assistant Russ Heffley.

“It was mostly a misunderstanding on what’s going on there, you know we thought there were some close plays at first base with the runners making some contact with our first baseman,” Head Coach Mike White said. “Obviously, their assistant coach, thought Steve (Singleton) was saying something and that’s when it happened, so I think it was made bigger than it really was.”

Once the dust settled, Texas locked in and earned four runs back thanks to a pinch hit grand slam from freshman Victoria Hunter to bring the Longhorns within two.

Reese Atwood delivered a solo home run in the bottom of the final inning, but Emiley Kennedy struck out Katie Stewart to clinch the Super Regional opener.

After the game, White stressed the importance of remaining calm even though Texas is now facing elimination.

“It’s about not hanging your head, just come out and play like the game’s on the line, it’s your season and that’s it,” White said. “We’re not going to hide from it, it is what it is, we’ve got to play better than what we did…hopefully the pressure is on A&M not to lose, that’s the way I look at it.”

The game one winner of the series has gone on to win the Super Regional 81 percent of the time according to ESPN.

Game two of the Super Regional is Saturday at 4pm.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.