Texas drops out of ESPN’s college football power rankings this week

Week 6 of the 2021 college football season was a tough one to stomach for Texas Longhorns fans.

First, Texas suffered a heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Shootout. While these rivalry games are always close, the Longhorns dominated the Sooners in the first half, only to blow a 21 point lead and ultimately lose the game in the final seconds.

To add salt to the wound, Texas’ other most hated rival, Texas A&M, miraculously defeated No. 1 Alabama. I guarantee if you ask a Texas fan, their weekend could not have gone worse.

The Red River loss bumped Texas out of ESPN’s college football power rankings this week. Oklahoma moved up to No. 4, Oklahoma State sits at No. 12, while Baylor re-entered the rankings at No. 25.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, there’s still plenty of season left. Their Big 12 championship goals are still within reach, although there’s now minimal room for error over the final six games. Texas must defeat Oklahoma State and Iowa State in order to have a shot.

As first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian said, Texas would love to get another crack at Oklahoma in December. Every college football fan will be anxious to witness that rematch.

