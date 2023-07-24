Texas is “doing a lot better job than OU” prior to SEC jump

It is no secret that Texas and Oklahoma are making the jump to the SEC after this season, but according to one analyst it is the Longhorns who are doing a better job at preparing.

TexAgs’ Billy Liucci was on The Paul Finebaum Show on Monday and discussed who has been preparing themselves more for the jump to a conference that is by far the deepest conference in college football.

While there is animosity between Texas and Texas A&M, Liucci revealed that the Longhorns have been preparing for their jump better than Oklahoma, and it doesn’t sound like it’s close.

“Texas is doing a hell of a lot better job than OU is in terms of preparing to come into this league,” Liucci said “Sooner fans are in for the rudest awakening because they’ve been going — except last year — 10-2, 11-1, making the playoffs. They’ve been doing that because they’ve been doing it against the Big 12.”

Liucci also expressed the importance of winning the Big 12 for Texas this season, as while it isn’t nearly as tough as the SEC it will provide the program with some momentum. Something that the program hasn’t been all too familiar with as of late. He also cited the manner in which Texas is recruiting, which has created a talent discrepancy between Texas and Oklahoma’s rosters as well.

For Texas, they have a major Week 2 matchup at Alabama that can help determine their fate this season. Texas hasn’t fared well against SEC teams or nonconference opponents for that matter early in the year, so beating the Crimson Tide would be the ultimate step.

As for Oklahoma, despite having more recent success, the belief around them is that their welcome to the SEC will not be a fun one.

