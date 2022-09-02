Texas DL Alfred Collins ruled out vs. UL Monroe

Texas will be without defensive lineman Alfred Collins in the season opener against UL Monore on Saturday.

Steve Sarkisian informed the media Collins is not expected to be out for a long period of time. The junior pass rusher was back at practice Thursday and is progressing well.

Collins was responsible for 24 total tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks across nine games in 2021. He is going to be a big part of the Texas defense once he is back on the field.

Outside of the two season-ending injuries to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor and offensive lineman Junior Angilau, Texas is in a relatively healthy position. Running back Roschon Johnson and corner Jahdae Barron are back after nursing injuries throughout fall camp.

Sarkisian credits the work of his training staff for getting his team ready to play to start the year.

