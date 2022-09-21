Texas’ defensive line must capitalize on Texas Tech’s weaknesses

Texas Tech has for the most part played good football through three games. The Red Raiders are 2-1 with an upset win over the Houston Cougars. They have done so in spite of struggling offensive line play.

We can break down a number of matchups, but the Texas defensive line has an opportunity to render those matchups meaningless. The Longhorns defensive front has the chance to go out and singlehandedly win the game.

Last season we wondered if we overrated the highly regarded Texas defensive front. Players like Keondre Coburn, T’Vondre Sweat, Moro Ojomo and others received plenty of mention prior to last season, but never lived up to their billing. Now, it appears they were as good as we expected all along.

Coburn and company made their mark against the Alabama offensive line in Week 2. If they bring the same intensity this week, the Tech offensive line could be in for a long day.

