Texas’ defense viewed as one of the most improved units in 2023

The stars are aligning for Texas in 2023 with the rest of the Big 12 in flux and other national powers appearing to have to reload at key positions.

However, one major question for Texas is whether or not the defense will be able to hold up. CBS Sports‘ Will Backus believes the Longhorns defense will end up being one of the most improved units in all of college football along with Clemson’s offense and Notre Dame’s offense. Backus highlighted the additions made by Texas in both the transfer portal and recruiting ranks as major reasons why.

Texas was not as active in the transfer portal as other teams on this list, but the Longhorns were strategic with their additions. Bringing in an athlete like Catalon gives them an all-conference caliber player — if he can stay healthy. Holmes brings some much-needed experience to an otherwise-young group of cornerbacks. Otherwise, Texas did not need a ton of help. The Longhorns are experienced, even after losing the likes of DeMarvion Overshown and Moro Ojomo. Defensive lineman Byron Murphy will do big things, while the Longhorns also bring back sack leader Barryn Sorrell and Ethan Burke turned heads in the spring. Linebacker Jaylan Ford is fresh off a first-team All-Big 12 campaign and five-star freshman Hill lived up to the billing during spring ball; he may start right away. There is a ton of talent here, and consistency entering coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski’s third year should pay off.

Under Pete Kwiatkowski, Texas’ defense has seen major improvements and that is expected to continue. If the Longhorns can get a dominant pass rusher and find more success in bringing the quarterback down, there really is no telling how good this team will be.

The Longhorns ranked No. 54 in total defense this past season.

