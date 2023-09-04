Texas defense makes life difficult for former USC quarterback J.T. Daniels

J.T. Daniels, who once played quarterback for USC, is one of the most traveled college football players of all time. Now at Rice, his fourth program (USC, Georgia, and West Virginia previously), Daniels is attempting to hit the reset button yet again. He started for Rice in Austin against the homestanding Texas Longhorns on Saturday. It was a predictably rough ride for the nomadic signal-caller.

Rice took the loss to Texas, 37-10. Follow Longhorns Wire for much more coverage of this game. Daniels had 14 completions on 26 attempts, with 149 passing yards, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions on consecutive second-quarter drives.

Former USC head coach and current Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian had great things to say about J.T Daniels.

I really think this is a perfect fit for J.T.,” Sarkisian said.

“I think it’s a good marriage for J.T. and it’s a great get for Coach Bloomgren and Rice. It creates a lot of challenges that way. They’re not going to run a lot of bad plays schematically.”

The Longhorns prepare for a College GameDay showdown against Alabama next Saturday. (Follow Roll Tide Wire and Longhorns Wire for coverage of that game.) The Rice Owls, meanwhile, return home to Houston. They’ll face the crosstown rival Houston Cougars. Daniels and Company are hoping to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

JT Daniels arrived at USC in 2018 as advanced as they come. Now he's on his fourth stop in a college career that's seen him bounce to UGA to West Virginia to, finally, Rice. His transition from five-star recruit to starting at a blue blood happened so fast. Maybe too fast. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 31, 2023

