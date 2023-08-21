Texas defense has a good day as second football scrimmage marks 'the end of training camp'

Texas defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat runs drills during the first week of practice. Head coach Steve Sarkisian said Sweat had his best day Saturday in the Longhorns' second preseason scrimmage.

Last week, Jerrin Thompson was asked if the Texas defense had won the first scrimmage of the team's fall camp.

"For sure," the senior safety responded.

Is that so?

"(The offense is) going to have their days, but we've been having our days," Thompson said of the Aug. 12 scrimmage.

A few days later, the defense seemingly had another one of those days. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian met with the media Monday to recap the team's second scrimmage, which was closed off to fans and media members this past weekend. Sarkisian had mostly positive things to say about how his defense performed over the 150 plays that were run on a hot Saturday afternoon.

"They had a good scrimmage," Sarkisian said. "I think it started with their energy. I thought they brought really good, positive energy for one another and it showed. A lot of defense is about effort, it's about attitude and then you got to play right, and I thought that they brought that."

Another solid week for the D

Particularly, Sarkisian liked what he saw from UT's run defense. He added that "the defense did a nice job in the red zone of getting stops in the red area at times. Although maybe the ball moved down the field, they found a way to get stops and to force field goals, which was really positive."

Sarkisian chose to note that "our front seven is playing a really good brand of football right now." Among the scrimmage standouts that caught Sarkisian's eyes were freshman linebacker Liona Lefau, edge rusher Ethan Burke and veteran defensive linemen Alfred Collins and Byron Murphy II.

As for T'Vondre Sweat? Sarkisian remarked that the fifth-year defensive lineman "probably had his best day Saturday. When he plays like that, we're a lot better because he's very difficult to block."

Texas wide receiver Ryan Niblett catches a ball during the second day of preseason practice at the Denius Fields earlier this month. Sarkisian has liked Niblett's progress, the coach said Monday.

The offense: goals to go

So the defense played well, but what about the offense? Sarkisian shared that Xavier Worthy recorded two long catches, and he has liked the progress shown by freshmen receivers Johntay Cook II, DeAndre Moore Jr. and Ryan Niblett. The offense also fared well on third-down drills.

But ... Texas still committed two turnovers. Sarkisian also bemoaned the amount of dropped passes he saw.

"We weren't consistent enough offensively Saturday, the way that I would have liked it," he said. "It wasn't like one guy or one position group, I think everybody kind of took turns. We definitely have to improve upon that."

For the second straight scrimmage Sarkisian did not have any injuries to report. And while the coach was not pleased with the team's overall effort near the end of its first scrimmage, he felt the Longhorns did a better job of maintaining their energy throughout Saturday.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had no updates on the preseason position battles at running back, linebacker and cornerback. He also said last Saturday's second scrimmage was like the end of training camp, meaning Texas is in game preparation mode for Rice on Sept. 2.

Full-steam ahead for Rice

Despite the completion of two scrimmages, Sarkisian didn't have a depth chart to release Monday. He had little to share when asked if a starter had emerged at the running back, linebacker and cornerback positions.

Players will still have a chance to prove themselves during a mock game this Saturday. The Longhorns, though, should have an idea of where they stand. Part of last Saturday's scrimmage featured starters facing backups, and Sarkisian said that his staff is transparent about the depth chart.

"There's not going to be a lot of surprises," Sarkisian said. "Nobody likes to hear that they're not going to be a frontline starter. But as long as they know what they're working on and how they can earn more playing time, I think that that's fair, because I think that we've been fair all the way through."

Sarkisian likened the second scrimmage to "the end of training camp." Now Texas will start to focus on details as the countdown continues to its season opener against Rice on Sept. 2. School also started for Texas on Monday, so the Longhorns will now have to juggle their classes as well as their morning practices.

"Now it's about creating really good habits," Sarkisian said. "We talk a lot in our team room about the three phases of their life that they operate in. They've got their academic world, they've got their football world and then they've got their personal and their social world.

"Managing those three worlds simultaneously, I think, is really important. And you do that through really good self-discipline, and you do that through creating habits that ultimately start to become the routines of how we operate on a weekly basis from Sunday through Saturday, and then recreating it again the next week."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas defense shines in second scrimmage as football opener nears