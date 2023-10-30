Texas defense gets set to take on the No. 5 rush offense in the nation

Buckle up for a tough battle. The Texas defense will have a different than usual test this week.

The unit better be prepared to tackle. Kansas State is the second-best rushing offense in the Big 12. It is the No. 5 rushing offense in the country with an average of 226.0 yards on the ground. Much of that comes from the quarterback position.

Those who follow Big 12 football are familiar with starting quarterback Will Howard’s athleticism, but the running threat of backup quarterback Avery Johnson has become a topic of discussion.

While the dual-threat is 21-for-29 for 268 passing yards on the year, his running ability commands the most attention. Johnson has rushed for 222 yards and over five yards per carry on 43 carries this season.

The quarterbacks are the tip of the iceberg for the team’s rushing attack. Interestingly enough, unheralded speedster DJ Giddens leads the team with 722 rushing yards on 116 carries. Florida State transfer Treshaun Ward has the next highest rushing total with 458 rushing yards on 87 carries.

Kansas State enjoys running the football. The team has recorded 336 rushing plays, 57% of its plays, to 246 passes on the year. Texas’ success could come down to how well the team defends the run.

