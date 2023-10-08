Texas defense disappears in heartbreaking loss to Oklahoma

The No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners defeated No. 3 Texas in the annual Red River Rivalry, 34-30.Texas’ defense seemed to disappear, allowing 201 rushing yards to the Sooners.

The Texas Longhorns gave up a touchdown with just 15 seconds left in the game with a pass by Dillon Gabriel to the corner of the endzone to put the Sooners up by four.

It seemed like the tide was shifting in favor of Texas after forcing Oklahoma to punt with 1:47 left in the game.

The Longhorns then drove down the field, and with the help of kicker Bert Auburn made the game 30-27.

The defense then allowed a five-play 75-yard drive, only taking one minute to put Oklahoma back on top.

Oklahoma dominated the trenches all game in which not a lot of people predicted. The Texas defensive line cause no pressure, which gave Gabriel time to throw and make plays on his legs when he needed to.

Texas now has to sit on this loss for two weeks before they take on Houston on October 21st.

