Texas defeats Colorado State in team’s NCAA tourney opener, 56-44

No. 7 Texas is back in the round of 32 after a gritty win over the No. 10 Colorado State Rams. The team did what it needed to do: Survive and advance.

The Longhorns’ tournament success continues under Rodney Terry who improved to 4-1 in the NCAA tournament as the team’s head coach. Terry’s team had a favorable first matchup.

Colorado State needed to beat Virginia in the play-in game to get there. Offensively, the Rams looked like a team that required a play-in game to reach the round of 64.

The Longhorns locked down the Rams offense in the first half. Colorado State trailed 27-11 at the half. Texas’ physicality and success at the backboard proved valuable.

Much of Texas’ offensive success came off two-point baskets. The team went 1-for-14 from behind the three point arc. The Longhorns’ opponent didn’t do much better going 6-for-24 from three point range.

Texas forward Dylan Disu and guard Max Abmas each scored 12 points despite shooting for a combined 10-for-33 from the field. Forward Chendall Weaver was the next highest scorer with 11 points on 5-for-7 on field goals.

Texas advances to face the winner between No. 2 Tennessee and No. 15 Saint Peter’s.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire