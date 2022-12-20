Texas deemed one of On3’s teams poised for a strong finish on National Signing Day

Many of the nation’s top recruits for the 2023 recruiting class will be signing with the school of their choice between Wednesday and Friday.

Texas is in fantastic position to finish the 2023 cycle strong. The Longhorns currently hold the No. 4 recruiting class, including four five-star prospects which is more than any team in the country according to 247Sports.

However, there’s still a few targets that Texas is aiming to land this week on National Signing Day. Steve Sarkisian’s staff has been working on current Louisville commit and four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore for quite some time, and have now emerged as the favorite for four-star athlete Jelani McDonald.

On3 Sports recently named six programs that are poised for a strong finish on National Signing Day and Texas made the cut alongside Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and USC.

Here’s what On3’s Keegan Pope had to say about Texas’ outlook for the 2023 cycle.

Texas has done most of its damage already, with three five-star commits expected to sign Wednesday, along with top-40 safety Derek Williams. As long as the Longhorns can hold onto them and land Moore and McDonald, it will be another wildly successful class for Steve Sarkisian. Moore is still committed to Louisville, but has been considering other schools over the past few months. McDonald is one of On3’s top uncommitted players this cycle, slotting in as an athletic linebacker at the next level.

Get your popcorn ready for what is likely to be a busy week across the college football landscape.

