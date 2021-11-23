Texas DB Josh Thompson accepts Reese’s Senior Bowl invite

The Reese’s Senior Bowl began to announce their list of players who have accepted invites on Tuesday. Texas defensive back Josh Thompson was selected to be part of the game and its activities.

The Senior Bowl website explains exactly what they look for when selecting players.

The 2022 Senior Bowl includes athletes from every level of college football. These are the best-of-the-best from around the country. Players will fill the roster spots that form the National and American squads for the nation’s premier all-star game.

Thompson’s season ended early due to a fractured fibula he suffered against Kansas.

The fifth-year senior started 22 games in his Texas career, logging two interceptions and 108 total tackles. Thompson also played a valuable special team role.

Against Texas Tech early in the season, Thompson jumped in front of a Tyler Shough pass taking it the other way for a Texas score.

The Longhorns are rolling! Josh Thompson with the pick-six to make it 28-7 in Austin! pic.twitter.com/wvM2BhX0hJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 25, 2021

Thompson joins Quandre Diggs, Devin Duvernay, Sam Ehlinger and many other former Longhorns to participate in the Senior Bowl.

Here is an updated list of Senior Bowl accepted invites.

