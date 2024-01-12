Texas DB Jerrin Thompson to visit Auburn

Following the departures of D.J. James, Jaylin Simpson, and Nehemiah Pritchett, the Auburn secondary will be seriously depleted of experience ahead of the 2024 season.

The Auburn coaching staff is looking to solve that issue by hosting a defensive back with four seasons of experience this weekend.

According to a report by Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live, former Texas defensive back Jerrin Thompson is set to pay a visit to Auburn on Friday. Thompson was one of Texas’ most productive defensive backs over the last four seasons by totaling 175 tackles, four interceptions, and 18 pass deflections.

Thompson’s most productive season was in 2022 as a junior. The safety recorded 82 total tackles with seven pass deflections and and interception. However, he was a threat to opposing passing games in 2023. He picked off a career-high three passes last season, which included a pick-six in the Longhorns’ 31-10 win over Wyoming on Sept. 16.

In Texas’ College Football Playoff semi-final loss to Washington on New Year’s Day at the Sugar Bowl, Thompson made three stops.

Auburn has landed seven roster additions from the transfer portal since the first window opened on Dec. 2, 2023. Among those is Thompson’s teammate at Texas, defensive lineman Trill Carter.

