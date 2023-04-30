Texas DB D’Shawn Jamison signs with San Francisco as UDFA

Texas defensive back D’Shawn Jamison has signed an undrafted free agency deal with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the first former Longhorn to sign with an NFL team following the conclusion of the draft.

Jamison is an uber-versatile player who has played all over the Texas secondary before settling in a cornerback his last couple of seasons. He played five years for the Longhorns, appearing in 60 games and making 39 total starts during his college career.

Jamison has great ball skills and change-in-direction ability for a defensive back. He snagged six interceptions and deflected 23 passes for the Texas defense.

One of the more accomplished kick returners in Texas history, Jamison returned two kickoffs and a punt for a touchdown. He has a high upside to continue as a specialist at the NFL level.

The #49ers have signed Texas DB D’Shawn Jamison as an undrafted FA pic.twitter.com/gNkAyma0qa — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) April 30, 2023

