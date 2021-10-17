Texas Cup race results, driver points
Kyle Larson advanced to the Championship 4 with his win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.
RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Texas
Larson makes the Championship 4 for the first time in his Cup career.
Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished second.
Christopher Bell, playoff driver Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five finishers.
POINTS REPORT
Larson is the first of the eight remaining playoff driver to clinch a Championship 4 berth.
Here’s how the Round of 8 playoff standings look after Texas:
1. Kyle Larson – Advanced (Won Texas)
2. Ryan Blaney – 4,072 points (+17 above cutline to advance)
3. Denny Hamlin – 4,064 points (+9)
4. Kyle Busch – 4,063 points (+8)
5. Chase Elliott – 4,055 points (-8)
6. Brad Keselowski – 4,048 points (-15)
7. Martin Truex Jr. – 4,041 points (-22)
8. Joey Logano – 4,020 points (-43)
DRIVER POINTS: Cup Series standings after Texas
