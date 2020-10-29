Texas Cup race results, driver points report

Kyle Busch scored his first Cup win of the season Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway to extend his streak of consecutive seasons with at least one win to 16 years.

Martin Truex Jr. finished second. Christopher Bell placed a career-best third and was followed by Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman.

Five playoff drivers finished in the top 10: Truex, Bowman, Brad Keselowski (sixth), Kurt Busch (seventh), Denny Hamlin (ninth) and Joey Logano (10th).

POINTS

Joey Logano remains the only playoff driver who has secured a spot in the championship race at Phoenix since Kyle Busch had been eliminated from title contention previously.

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski hold the final three transfer spots for the title race going into Sunday’s race at Martinsville. Harvick is 42 points above the cutline. Hamlin is 27 points above the cutline. Keselowski is 25 points above the cutline.

Those outside the transfer spots are Alex Bowman (-25 points), Chase Elliott (-25), Martin Truex Jr. (-36) and Kurt Busch (-81).

