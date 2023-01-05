Texas crystal ball projection entered for 2023 ATH Jelani McDonald

Steve Sarkisian and Texas’ staff are not done adding to its 2023 recruiting class.

Texas seems to be trending in the right direction for four-star ATH Jelani McDonald. A 247Sports crystal ball projection for McDonald was entered in favor of the Longhorns this week. Texas hosted McDonald on an official visit back on Dec. 16.

The former Oklahoma State commit is set to announce his decision following the All-American Bowl on Saturday. Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State are all in the mix.

McDonald is one of Texas’ top remaining targets after the early signing period. On3 Sports rates him as the No. 3 athlete and the No. 22 overall prospect in the state of Texas. He started on both sides of the ball for Waco Connally High School, even serving as the school’s punter.

