How Texas can crash the College Football Playoff in 2023

Texas football hopes to get back into national championship contention sooner rather than later. The Longhorns last played in the national title back in 2009 and have yet to qualify for the College Football Playoff in the nine years since its inception.

Steve Sarkisian hopes to end Texas’ playoff drought with a breakout season in 2023. ESPN highlighted what each of their way-too-early top 25 teams needs to do to make the CFP next year.

The Longhorns have the talent to contend for a Big 12 championship but will have a few key issues to solve. First, there’s the matter of replacing Doak Walker Award winner Bijan Robinson and running back Roschon Johnson. Then there’s the matter of the QB position, where Quinn Ewers showed some flashes in his first year as a starter but also had plenty of struggles. Will he be able to hold off all-everything recruit Arch Manning? With the addition of Adonai Mitchell from Georgia to pair with Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington, who could have a big year, the passing game has a chance to be stellar — with tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders as a budding superstar. The offensive line returns all five starters and will be a key. So if the defense can come together by Week 2 when the Horns travel to Alabama, there’s a chance for a huge statement that could set the tone for the rest of the season.

Texas is in a great spot on paper from a roster standpoint. A solid chunk of returning production comes back, along with some exciting newcomers in the mix.

Consistency is going to be the key for Texas to finally get over the hump. The Longhorns can not afford to play up or down to its competition as they have in years past. If Sarkisian can get the most out of his team each week, there is no reason Texas should not be in the playoff mix.

