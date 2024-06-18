Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad listed among second-year breakout candidates

Predicting breakout stars isn’t an exact science. A lot of times it just comes down to opportunity. That is one thing that sophomore defensive back Malik Muhammad should have a lot of in the 2024 season. The team lost some talent on the backend who contributed to the Big 12 championship team.

Muhammad appeared in all 14 games as a true freshman in 2023, making two starts for Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense. He tallied 31 tackles, four pass breakups, and snagged one interception. Muhammad also contributed on special teams with a blocked punt recovery for a touchdown against the Oklahoma Sooners.

TEXAS BLOCKED PUNT FOR 6 🤯

pic.twitter.com/JChydBStHH — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) October 7, 2023

According to Will Backus of CBS Sports, Muhammad is one of the top breakout candidates not only for Texas but at the national level as well.

Malik Muhammad, Sophomore Cornerback

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Ryan Watts is off to the NFL and Terrance Brooks transferred to Illinois, leaving Texas with an opening at each of its starting outside cornerback spots.” Backus continues, “Muhammad was actually first off the bench when Brooks missed a couple games due to injury in 2023, which means Texas’ coaching staff already has deep trust in the potential star.”

There is already a ton of confidence in the second-year player. Muhammad finished No. 8 on the team in total snaps played. The aforementioned Brooks was the cornerback to play more snaps than Muhammad. His 79.9 coverage grade from PFF was the best on the team.

SEC breakout star candidates

Other Texas breakout star candidates to consider

DeAndre Moore Jr., Wide Receiver

Johntay Cook II, Wide Receiver

These two feel like the most obvious choices outside of Muhammad. Johntay Cook II feels like the safest choice for the bunch given his role will likely increase this upcoming season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire