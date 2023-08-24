Texas continuing to trend for five-star DL Dominick McKinley

Texas has emerged as the favorite to land five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley.

Over the last few weeks, recruiting predictions began to pour in for McKinley in favor of the Longhorns. On3 Sports currently lists Texas as the 59.5% leader in his recruitment, with two predictions entered in favor of the Longhorns from Justin Wells and Sam Spiegelman.

McKinley is rated the No. 1 overall recruit in Louisiana for the 2024 recruiting class. He ranks as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports.

Texas will soon learn the fate of McKinley as he is scheduled to announce his commitment on Sept. 1.

✍️ By Sam SpiegelmanNational Recruiting Analyst

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire