Texas will continue its 2023 Revenge Tour against Washington, this time in the CFP

Admittedly, Quinn Ewers didn't sleep well Saturday night.

And how could he? The University of Texas quarterback went to bed wondering if the Longhorns would make the cut for the College Football Playoff. Most of America knew that undefeated Michigan and undefeated Washington were shoo-ins, but nobody knew if the committee would prefer one-loss Texas, one-loss Alabama, one-loss Georgia or undefeated Florida State for its final two semifinal spots.

"I kept waking up throughout the night, but I'll definitely be able to get some rest today and tonight," Ewers said.

Yes, Ewers and the Longhorns can rest easy. Texas found out Sunday that it's the No. 3 seed for the College Football Playoff. Texas (12-1) will battle Pac-12 champion Washington (13-0) in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1. No. 1 Michigan (13-0) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1) will meet in the Rose Bowl, the other semifinal.

Texas fans cheer for the Longhorns during last year's Alamo Bowl against the Washington Huskies at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The Huskies won that game 27-20. The teams will meet again this season in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 at the Sugar Bowl.

"(I'm) just proud of how this team handles everything that comes our way and how we just continue to do what we do and not worry about what's going on outside of this building," Ewers said Sunday. "We're just blessed, super blessed to take part in this upcoming playoff."

Ranked No. 7 in each of the five previous CFP polls this season, Texas surged into the final four field after Saturday's 49-21 defeat of Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game. That was the seventh straight win for Texas, which had dropped a 34-30 decision to Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 7. That winning streak also included a 50-point rout of Texas Tech the day after Thanksgiving.

Coach: Texas let its play on the field do the talking

On Sunday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was asked if the Longhorns were trying to send a message to the committee during their last two blowout victories. He said those wins were less about style points and more about the team playing up to its abilities.

"I never referenced to them about making a statement or that we needed to make ourselves look better than we were," Sarkisian said. "I wanted us to play more dominant because I felt like that's what we're capable of. So I challenged them on that."

This is Texas' first CFP appearance. When the Longhorns last played for a national title, against Alabama at the end of the 2009 season, college football was using the Bowl Championship Series system to determine its title game participants.

We meet again: Texas and Washington have a recent history

On Sunday, Ewers was asked about the intricacies of the Washington defense. The reporter's question was asked in jest, but Ewers probably could have provided an answer. Last year, Texas met Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

Washington earned a 27-20 victory in that game, so Texas will have a shot at revenge. That's not a new concept. Throughout this season, UT has embraced a chance to avenge losses during its last run through the Big 12. The Longhorns beat Alabama, Texas Tech, TCU and Oklahoma State — all teams that beat Texas in last year's 8-5 season.

"All this year, our thing was the teams that we lost to last year, giving them our best shot again, and to see that us and Washington are in the college playoffs after being in the Alamo Bowl last year, it's kind of ironic," senior linebacker Jaylan Ford said. "They got a good team. I think for us, we're just ready to finally get a chance to go show what Texas football is."

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian raises the Big 12 championship trophy after Saturday's 49-21 win over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The win propelled the Longhorns into the four-team College Football Playoff field Sunday, along with Michigan, Washington and Alabama.

Academics, holidays and family are also in the game plan

When it was announced on ESPN that Texas had made the CFP field, the team was still reveling in the conference championship it had won the previous day in Arlington. The Longhorns held a watch party for themselves for Sunday's announcement, and the annual team banquet was scheduled for later Sunday.

But ...

"They're going to come back tomorrow, and they're going to get a lift and a run in," Sarkisian said with a laugh.

Sarkisian said the players will mostly be lifting weights and running for the next two weeks as academic finals are about to get underway. The coaches will use that time to recruit, with the early signing period set to begin Dec. 20. The players also will get some time around the holidays to spend with their families.

Sarkisian said Texas should get either 12 or 13 practices in before the Sugar Bowl, and nine or 10 of those practices will be specifically dedicated to the game.

"We've got a pretty good blueprint for making it work," Sarkisian said. "The worst thing you can do is peak too soon, and then the game plan starts to feel mundane, and then you go into that game not with the right energy. We're at our best when we're an energized group and we're hungry, and so we'll try to build towards that as we get closer to the game."

CFP semifinals

Jan. 1: Rose Bowl — No. 1 Michigan (13-0) vs. No. 4 Alabama (12-1), 4 p.m., ESPN; Sugar Bowl — No. 2 Washington (13-0) vs. No. 3 Texas (12-1), 7:45 p.m., ESPN

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Longhorns draw Washington for College Football Playoff matchup